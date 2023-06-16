The attack on Wednesday happened near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge that offers a famous view of Neuschwanstein castle. Photo: Reuters
US tourist, 21, dies after she and friend pushed into ravine at Germany’s Neuschwanstein castle
- The suspect, an American man who appears to have tried to sexually assault one of the victims, has been arrested
- Police say the 30-year-old man, also a tourist, met the two women on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail that leads to a viewpoint before attacking them
