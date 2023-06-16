An aerial photograph of the vessel showed scores of people covering practically every inch of the deck. Photo: Hellenic Coast Guard via Reuters
‘Fortress Europe’ policies blamed for Greece migrant boat tragedy as hundreds feared drowned
- Migrant boat sinking in the Mediterranean Sea off Greece this week leaves hundreds missing, feared dead
- Charities said repeated fatalities highlighted the lack of legal pathways refugees faced in seeking protection in Europe
An aerial photograph of the vessel showed scores of people covering practically every inch of the deck. Photo: Hellenic Coast Guard via Reuters