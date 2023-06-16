An aerial photograph of the vessel showed scores of people covering practically every inch of the deck. Photo: Hellenic Coast Guard via Reuters
Europe’s refugee crisis
‘Fortress Europe’ policies blamed for Greece migrant boat tragedy as hundreds feared drowned

  • Migrant boat sinking in the Mediterranean Sea off Greece this week leaves hundreds missing, feared dead
  • Charities said repeated fatalities highlighted the lack of legal pathways refugees faced in seeking protection in Europe

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:43pm, 16 Jun, 2023

