South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egypt’s Prime Minister Mustafa Madbuly, President of the Union of Comoros Azali Assoumani, Senegal’s President Macky Sall and Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema attend a commemoration ceremony at a site of a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine: explosions rock Kyiv as African peace mission visits
- The delegation, including leaders from South Africa, Senegal, Zambia, the Comoros and Egypt, plans to meet President Zelensky
- The African leaders are then expected to travel to St Petersburg on Saturday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin
