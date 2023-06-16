Survivors of the fishing boat that sank sleep on the floor of a warehouse in Kalamata port, Greece. Photo: AP
UN demands urgent action after Greece migrant boat tragedy
- On Wednesday, a fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank off the Peloponnese, killing at least 78 people, with hundreds believed to be on board
- UN agencies for refugees and migrants called for ‘urgent and decisive action to prevent further deaths at sea following the latest tragedy in the Mediterranean’
Survivors of the fishing boat that sank sleep on the floor of a warehouse in Kalamata port, Greece. Photo: AP