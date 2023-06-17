The Greek flag waves at half-mast next to the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill in Athens after a fishing boat carrying hundreds of migrants sank. Photo: AP
Greek MP expelled over racist comments after migrant boat tragedy
- Spilios Kriketos, a lawmaker in ex-PM Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party, said Greece ‘cannot tolerate more migrants’ and accused them of stealing
- ‘Opinions such as those ...have no place in our party. Hate and racism are not part of the party’s values’, the ND said after it expelled him
