The Greek flag waves at half-mast next to the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill in Athens after a fishing boat carrying hundreds of migrants sank. Photo: AP
The Greek flag waves at half-mast next to the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill in Athens after a fishing boat carrying hundreds of migrants sank. Photo: AP
European Union
World /  Europe

Greek MP expelled over racist comments after migrant boat tragedy

  • Spilios Kriketos, a lawmaker in ex-PM Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party, said Greece ‘cannot tolerate more migrants’ and accused them of stealing
  • ‘Opinions such as those ...have no place in our party. Hate and racism are not part of the party’s values’, the ND said after it expelled him

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:01pm, 17 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Greek flag waves at half-mast next to the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill in Athens after a fishing boat carrying hundreds of migrants sank. Photo: AP
The Greek flag waves at half-mast next to the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill in Athens after a fishing boat carrying hundreds of migrants sank. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE