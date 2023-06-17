A burnt car in Ukraine after shelling by Russian military. Photo: AP
A burnt car in Ukraine after shelling by Russian military. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine: Russian missile kills 4 in Kharkiv region, ambassador calls for more Western support

  • Russian military shelled a village near the border, and an anti-tank guided missile hit 4 civilians in a car who died on the spot, governor said
  • Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany says defence systems, armoured vehicles and tanks are needed quickly as well as fighter jets and ammunition

Reutersdpa
Reuters and dpa

Updated: 11:31pm, 17 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP