Ukrainians salvage belongings at the site hit by falling debris from a Russian rocket in Stari Petrivtsi village near Kyiv on June 16. Photo: EPA-EFE
Drones, missiles in Ukraine war expose gaps in Europe’s air defences after decades of complacency

  • Europeans largely dropped the powerful defences once designed to protect Nato forces from Soviet aircraft after the Cold War ended
  • But the extensive use of drones and missiles in Ukraine has prompted countries like Germany and France to spend billions on air defence revamp

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:22pm, 18 Jun, 2023

