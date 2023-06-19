Supporters of the climate change bill throw confetti in Bern, Switzerland on Sunday. Photo: Keystone via AP
As Switzerland’s glaciers melt, Alpine nation backs climate bill with net zero target for 2050
- Final results released by public broadcaster SRF showed that 59.1 per cent of voters were in favour of the bill
- The referendum was sparked by a campaign by scientists and environmentalists to save Switzerland’s glaciers, which are melting away at an alarming rate
Supporters of the climate change bill throw confetti in Bern, Switzerland on Sunday. Photo: Keystone via AP