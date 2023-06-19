Turkish police detain a member of the LGBTQ community in a side street during the Trans Pride march in Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Turkish police seal off Istanbul city centre to block Trans Pride Parade
- Officials had banned the city’s Trans Pride Parade on Sunday over fears it posed a threat to family values but activists still turned out to march
- Police were nevertheless able to prevent parade participants from demonstrating at the city’s central Taksim Square with large-scale roadblocks
