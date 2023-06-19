UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is hopeful about setting up offices in China and India. Photo: AFP
UN rights chief seeks to establish presence in China and India, to ‘scale up engagement’
- A spokesman for Volker Turk said he had discussed the idea of new offices during meetings with Chinese and Indian governments but did not elaborate
- The UN human rights office, present in 95 countries since WWII, plays a key role in calling out abusers and working with countries to bring about change
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is hopeful about setting up offices in China and India. Photo: AFP