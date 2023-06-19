UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is hopeful about setting up offices in China and India. Photo: AFP
UN rights chief seeks to establish presence in China and India, to ‘scale up engagement’

  • A spokesman for Volker Turk said he had discussed the idea of new offices during meetings with Chinese and Indian governments but did not elaborate
  • The UN human rights office, present in 95 countries since WWII, plays a key role in calling out abusers and working with countries to bring about change

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:49pm, 19 Jun, 2023

