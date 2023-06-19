Former British Prime Minister David Cameron departs the Covid-19 Inquiry hearing in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK Ex-PM Cameron admits ‘mistake’ in pandemic preparation
- ‘The failing was not to ask more questions about asymptomatic transmission and what turned out to be the pandemic we had’, he said
- He is the first politician to give evidence at an inquiry that seeks to lay bare mistakes made and lessons to be learned from the UK’s handling of Covid
Former British Prime Minister David Cameron departs the Covid-19 Inquiry hearing in London. Photo: EPA-EFE