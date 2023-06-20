The first international treaty to protect the high seas will include the ability to create protected marine areas in international waters. Photo: AFP
The first international treaty to protect the high seas will include the ability to create protected marine areas in international waters. Photo: AFP
UN adopts ‘historic’ treaty to protect the high seas, ecosystems vital to humanity

  • The landmark accord will establish a legal framework to extend swathes of environmental protections to international waters
  • After more than 15 years of discussions, including 4 years of formal negotiations, UN member states finally agreed on the text for the treaty

Associated Press
Updated: 12:06am, 20 Jun, 2023

