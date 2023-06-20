The first international treaty to protect the high seas will include the ability to create protected marine areas in international waters. Photo: AFP
UN adopts ‘historic’ treaty to protect the high seas, ecosystems vital to humanity
- The landmark accord will establish a legal framework to extend swathes of environmental protections to international waters
- After more than 15 years of discussions, including 4 years of formal negotiations, UN member states finally agreed on the text for the treaty
The first international treaty to protect the high seas will include the ability to create protected marine areas in international waters. Photo: AFP