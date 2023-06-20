Then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in May 2022. Photo: AP
UK MPs vote to remove Boris Johnson parliamentary pass over Partygate
- British lawmakers approved a damning report that found the ex-prime minister had lied about gatherings that broke UK pandemic rules
- Johnson had pre-emptively resigned before the report’s release, thwarting the Privileges Committee’s recommendation to suspend him as an MP for 90 days
