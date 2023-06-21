British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Ukraine Recovery Conference, held at the InterContinental London. Photo: Reuters
Allies seek big-business investment to rebuild Ukraine at London conference; UK, US announce new aid packages
- ‘The war has only proved how much Ukraine has to offer’, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, pledges US$305 million plus US$3.8 billion loan guarantees
- ‘We will provide more than US$1.3 billion in additional aid to help Ukraine … US$520 million [for] energy grid’, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said
