British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Ukraine Recovery Conference, held at the InterContinental London. Photo: Reuters
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Ukraine Recovery Conference, held at the InterContinental London. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Allies seek big-business investment to rebuild Ukraine at London conference; UK, US announce new aid packages

  • ‘The war has only proved how much Ukraine has to offer’, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, pledges US$305 million plus US$3.8 billion loan guarantees
  • ‘We will provide more than US$1.3 billion in additional aid to help Ukraine … US$520 million [for] energy grid’, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:08pm, 21 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Ukraine Recovery Conference, held at the InterContinental London. Photo: Reuters
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Ukraine Recovery Conference, held at the InterContinental London. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE