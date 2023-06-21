A Yazidi refugee woman carries her son on her back as they flee from Iraq in 2014. Photo: EPA
German Isis woman convicted of keeping young female slave in Iraq, repeatedly raped by husband
- Prosecutors said the defendant travelled to Syria with her husband and joined IS, then the couple moved to Iraqi where they kept the woman
- The court said the husband brought the young Kurdish woman to their home and regularly raped her, and that the defendant was aware of that
