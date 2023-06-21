The WEF published its 2023 Global Gender Gap Report this week and examined gender parity across 146 countries in areas such as pay. Photo: Shutterstock
Another 131 years to close global gender gap, World Economic Forum report finds
- Iceland took the top position for the 14th year, having closed 91.2 per cent of its overall gender gap – the only country with a figure above 90 per cent
- The US dropped to 43rd on the list, down from 27th last year, from the 146 countries examined in areas such as economy, education, health, and politics
