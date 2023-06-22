24 injured as Paris blast destroys two buildings

An explosion of unknown origin that ripped through a building in a historic area in central Paris on Wednesday injured 24 people, including four seriously, officials said.

The blast was followed by a major fire which caused one building, housing a fashion school, to collapse, as well as an adjacent building, emergency services said.

Some 70 fire trucks and 230 firefighters were battling the blaze which was contained by the early evening. Nine doctors were also at the scene.

The fire service said there had been “an explosion” which had “caused the collapse of two buildings”.

French soldiers and police secure the area as firefighters work after buildings caught fire following an explosion in Paris on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters