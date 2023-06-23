A US Air Force F-16 fighter jet takes off to mark the conclusion of the air force manoeuvre “Air Defender 2023” at Jagel Air Base in Germany. Photo: dpa
Nato completes biggest ever European air drill in show of force against threats
- The German-led manoeuvres brought together some 250 military aircraft from 25 Nato and partner countries including Japan and Sweden
- Up to 10,000 service members took part in the drills intended to boost preparedness to protect against drones and cruise missiles
