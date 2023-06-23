Strikes at Heathrow Airport in London, Europe’s busiest, would have wrought havoc for the millions of people going through during the peak summer travel period. Photo: AP
UK’s Heathrow airport security staff call off summer strikes, averting travel chaos at peak times
- More than 2,000 staff were due to walk out for 31 days between late June and late August in a long-running dispute
- Proposed action involved security staff at Terminals 3 and 5, as well as campus security, who check airside workers and vehicles
