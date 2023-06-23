A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine warns against ‘panic’ after Zelensky tells of nuclear threat from Russia
- President Zelensky said this week that Russian forces controlling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant were planning a ‘terror attack’ by orchestrating a radiation leak
- ‘Read and share but don’t panic. Don’t play the enemy’s game’, advised the Ukrainian health ministry, urging people to refrain from stockpiling iodine tablets
