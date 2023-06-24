A man holds a placard in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. A mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group posed the most serious challenge yet to Putin’s long rule. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: world watches with concern as mutiny unfolds in Russia
- Governments, analysts are monitoring the mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group that could be the most serious challenge yet to President Vladimir Putin’s long rule
- US-based Institute for the Study of War says the armed rebellion is ‘unlikely to succeed’ but could have ‘significant impact’ on the Ukraine war
