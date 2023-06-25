Firefighters try to extinguish a forest fire in Fuente la Reina, Castellon de la Plana, Spain, in March 2023. Spain suffered the biggest losses from wildfires of any European Union country last year amid a record-hot 2022. Photo: AP
With record heat and drought-stricken woods, Spain’s Catalonia faces perfect wildfire conditions
- Spain saw fires that showed the virulence of a summer outbreak break out as early as March, with a large part of the south bearing the brunt of a drought that started last year
- Climate change is playing a direct role in propagating these fires, prompting changes in how firefighters deal with the blazes
