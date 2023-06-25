People hold pictures of missing teen Emanuela Orlandi during a sit-in in St Peter’s Square as Pope Francis recites noon prayers at the Vatican on Sunday. Photo: AP
Pope ‘breaks taboo’ with prayer for Emanuela Orlandi, missing Vatican teen
- The 15-year-old, the daughter of a Vatican employee, went missing in June 1983, with suggestions mobsters, secret services or Vatican conspiracy were to blame
- When Pope Francis offered prayers for the girl, her brother said ‘taboo has finally been broken’, while teen Mirella Gregori, who disappeared in 1983 too, is also still missing
