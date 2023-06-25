The Jetline roller coaster at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden. File photo: AFP
1 killed, 7 injured in Sweden roller coaster crash, including children
- Witnesses said the Jetline roller coaster at Stockholm’s 140-year-old Grona Lund amusement park had partly derailed, sending people crashing to the ground
- The steel-tracked ride reaches up to 90km per hour (56mph) and a height of 98 feet (30 metres)
