The Jetline roller coaster at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden. File photo: AFP
The Jetline roller coaster at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden. File photo: AFP
Nordic nations
World /  Europe

1 killed, 7 injured in Sweden roller coaster crash, including children

  • Witnesses said the Jetline roller coaster at Stockholm’s 140-year-old Grona Lund amusement park had partly derailed, sending people crashing to the ground
  • The steel-tracked ride reaches up to 90km per hour (56mph) and a height of 98 feet (30 metres)

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:56pm, 25 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Jetline roller coaster at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden. File photo: AFP
The Jetline roller coaster at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE