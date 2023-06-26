Supporters of the New Democracy party react at the party’s main election kiosk after the announcement of the first exit polls, on the day of the general election in Athens, Greece on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Greek conservatives lead in repeat election; Mitsotakis set to clinch second term
- Exit polls showed former PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party leading with 40-44 per cent of the vote, with Alexis Tsipras’ leftist Syriza party on 16.3-19.3 per cent
- Sunday’s vote is the second in the past five weeks, as a first poll on May 21, held under a different electoral system, failed to give a single party absolute majority
