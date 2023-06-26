Switzerland is home to several international organisations, and the country’s intelligence service said the threat to Switzerland posed by foreign [mainly Russian and Chinese] espionage remains high. Photo: Shutterstock
Ukraine war has made Switzerland a hub for Chinese, Russian spies: Swiss intelligence

  • The Swiss intelligence service said the ‘threat to Switzerland posed by foreign [mainly Russian and Chinese] espionage remains high’
  • The Swiss secret service said it was shifting towards a bipolar world order shaped by the US-China rivalry, but Russia’s war in Ukraine would remain a focal point

Updated: 9:24pm, 26 Jun, 2023

