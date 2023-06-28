Child testing for coronavirus with a rapid self testing kit. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: WHO warns Covid ‘has not gone away’ with 1,000 dying each week in Europe

  • The WHO’s European office warned the risk of Covid-19 has not gone away, saying it was still responsible for nearly 1,000 deaths a week in the region
  • The global health body on May 5 announced the Covid-19 pandemic was no longer deemed a ‘global health emergency’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:00am, 28 Jun, 2023

