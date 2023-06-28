Child testing for coronavirus with a rapid self testing kit. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: WHO warns Covid ‘has not gone away’ with 1,000 dying each week in Europe
- The WHO’s European office warned the risk of Covid-19 has not gone away, saying it was still responsible for nearly 1,000 deaths a week in the region
- The global health body on May 5 announced the Covid-19 pandemic was no longer deemed a ‘global health emergency’
