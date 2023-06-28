The wall of an ancient Pompeian house with a fresco depicting a table with food. The fresco was found in the atrium of a house in Insula 10 of Regio IX under excavation, to which a bakery was annexed. Photo: Pompeii Archaeological Park via AP
That’s no pizza: Wall painting found in Pompeii does not depict Italy’s famous dish
- Tomatoes and mozzarella needed to make Italy’s famous dish were not available when the fresco was painted some 2,000 years ago, archaeologists noted
- The still-life fresco – which looks like a pizza – is instead believed to be focaccia bread covered with fruit, experts at the archaeological site said on Tuesday
