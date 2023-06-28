The last portrait Austrian artist Gustav Klimt painted before he died, “Lady with a Fan” sold at Sotheby’s in London on Tuesday for US$94.35 million. Photo: Sotheby’s / Handout via Reuters
The last portrait Austrian artist Gustav Klimt painted before he died, “Lady with a Fan” sold at Sotheby’s in London on Tuesday for US$94.35 million. Photo: Sotheby’s / Handout via Reuters
Art
World /  Europe

Klimt painting sets European record with US$94 million price tag at Sotheby’s auction in London

  • Lady with a Fan sold to a buyer in the room at Sotheby’s in London. The sale price exceeded the presale estimate of US$80 million
  • The painting shows an unidentified woman against a resplendent, China-influenced backdrop of dragons and lotus blossoms

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:10am, 28 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP