A late-life masterpiece by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt sold on Tuesday for £74 million pounds (US$94.35 million), making it the most expensive painting ever auctioned in Europe. "D ame mit Fächer " – Lady with a Fan – sold to a buyer in the room at Sotheby's in London. The sale price exceeded the presale estimate of £65 million, (US$80 million). Previously, the most expensive painting auctioned in Europe was Claude Monet's " Le basin aux nymphéas ," which fetched US$80.4 million at a Christie's sale in 2008. The piece sold on Tuesday was the last portrait Klimt completed before his death in 1918. The painting shows an unidentified woman against a resplendent, China-influenced backdrop of dragons and lotus blossoms. It was last sold in 1994, going for US$11.6 million at an auction in New York. Famed for his bold, daring art nouveau paintings, Klimt was a key figure in artistic modernism at the start of the 20th century. His work has fetched some of the highest prices for any artist. Klimt's Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II sold at a New York auction in 2006 for US$87.9 million, and his landscape Birch Forest sold at Christie's in New York last year for US$104.6 million. Two more of his portraits are reported to have sold privately for more than US$100 million. The most expensive artwork ever auctioned in Europe, in dollar prices, was not a painting but a sculpture: Alberto Giacometti's Walking Man I sold for US$104.3 million at Sotheby's in 2010. The world auction record for an artwork is the US$450.3 million paid in 2017 for Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi , though some experts dispute whether the panting of Jesus Christ is wholly the work of the Renaissance master.