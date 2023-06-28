The Bibby Stockholm barge will be used as accommodation to house asylum-seekers. Photo: AFP
The Bibby Stockholm barge will be used as accommodation to house asylum-seekers. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

UK braces for new waves of Channel asylum seekers with barge and barracks plan

  • Channel crossings by people in small boats number more than 11,000 in 2023 so far
  • Thousands are being housed in hotels, costing the UK almost US$7.5 million a day

Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 10:37am, 28 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Bibby Stockholm barge will be used as accommodation to house asylum-seekers. Photo: AFP
The Bibby Stockholm barge will be used as accommodation to house asylum-seekers. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE