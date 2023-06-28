A charred vehicle in Nanterre, outside Paris after violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver who was shot and killed by police. Photo: AP
France heightens security after unrest prompted by police shooting of 17-year-old
- Nael M’s death caused nationwide concern and indignation, including from President Macron who called it ‘inexplicable and inexcusable’
- It also triggered unrest in towns around Paris where 31 people were arrested, 25 police officers injured and 40 cars burnt overnight
