Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing a setback after a court decision ruling against his plans for asylum seekers. Photo: Jessica Taylor via PA and dpa
UK court rules plan to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful, in setback for Rishi Sunak
- A key aim of the British government is to send thousands of asylum seekers who arrive in the UK to Rwanda in Africa
- But the Court of Appeal said Rwanda could not be treated as a safe third country and migrants going there would be at risk of being sent back to home nations
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing a setback after a court decision ruling against his plans for asylum seekers. Photo: Jessica Taylor via PA and dpa