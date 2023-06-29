Female foreign ministers, including Germany’s Annalena Baerbock (right), talk at a press conference after a meeting in Mongolia on Thursday. Photo: dpa
‘No success excluding half’: German FM says more women needed in conflict resolution
- ‘No society can be successful if you exclude half of your population,’ Annalena Baerbock told Mongolia meeting of female ministers from Asia, Europe and Africa
- South Africa FM Naledi Pandor told the group that when women are absent, focus is on power and structures but with women there, ‘equality is discussed’
