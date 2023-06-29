Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military firm, right, poses for a photo with a civilian in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don on Saturday. Prigozhin’s aborted mutiny is being analysed by governments around the world. Photo: AP
EU leaders debate Russia mutiny, pledge support for Ukraine
- Key topics are the war in Ukraine and the aborted weekend mutiny in Russia by the Wagner mercenary group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin
- Meanwhile, Poland plans to reinforce its eastern border following reports Wagner mercenaries plan to relocate to neighbouring Belarus
