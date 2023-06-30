A car burns during clashes between protesters and riot police in Nanterre, near Paris, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Policeman who killed French teen says sorry to the family, as protests rage
- ‘He doesn’t get up in the morning to kill people,’ the officer’s lawyer says, adding that his client is devastated over the death of 17-year-old Nahel
- 40,000 police have been mobilised to try to keep the peace, as the country braces for a third night of violent demonstrations
