Iraqi protesters breached Sweden’s embassy in Baghdad on Thursday, angered by the Koran burning. Photo: AFP
Koran burning in Sweden angers Muslim world. The man who did it plans to do it again
- Man who burned pages of the Koran outside a Stockholm mosque, sparking anger across and beyond the Middle East, plans to burn another
- Turkish president denounced Sweden for allowing it, further clouding the Nordic nation’s chances of quickly joining Nato
