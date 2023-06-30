Mounia, mother of Nahel, 17, shot by a police officer, holds a flare during a demonstration in the Nanterre suburb of Paris, France. Photo: Bloomberg
Mounia, mother of Nahel, 17, shot by a police officer, holds a flare during a demonstration in the Nanterre suburb of Paris, France. Photo: Bloomberg
France riots: State of emergency mulled by government as violence escalates

  • ‘We are looking at all options, with one priority: restoring order throughout the country’, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said
  • ‘We are calling for a curfew initially, then the imposition of a full state of emergency …,’ a alt-right spokesman said

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:39pm, 30 Jun, 2023

