Junior doctors march towards the venue of the NHS ConfedExpo during the second day of strike action on June 15. Photo: Bloomberg
UK government vows massive recruitment drive for England’s National Health Service

  • The publicly funded service currently has 112,000 vacancies as it struggles to replace workers leaving over issues such as pay and tougher visa rules
  • The plan includes reducing time doctors spend in medical school and training more home-grown staff to improve levels that are below the European average

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:20pm, 30 Jun, 2023

