Junior doctors march towards the venue of the NHS ConfedExpo during the second day of strike action on June 15. Photo: Bloomberg
UK government vows massive recruitment drive for England’s National Health Service
- The publicly funded service currently has 112,000 vacancies as it struggles to replace workers leaving over issues such as pay and tougher visa rules
- The plan includes reducing time doctors spend in medical school and training more home-grown staff to improve levels that are below the European average
Junior doctors march towards the venue of the NHS ConfedExpo during the second day of strike action on June 15. Photo: Bloomberg