H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, said it had purchased eco fuel for a “significant share” of its ocean transports. Photo: dpa
Fashion brands driving demand for green shipping fuels, industry giant says
- Retailers that ship huge volumes of clothes from countries such as China, Vietnam and Bangladesh, causing CO2 emissions, are feeling the pressure from consumers
- The textile industry is estimated to be responsible for between 2 per cent and 8 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, a UN environment report shows
