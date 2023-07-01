Britain’s Minister of State for Environment and International Development Zac Goldsmith, who is close to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has quit. Photo: AP
Bitter resignation of UK minister underlines divide in PM Rishi Sunak’s party
- International environment minister Zac Goldsmith resigned, saying Britain had lost its global leadership role on climate issues
- Rejected attempts to frame his resignation as a reaction to a request to apologise regarding comments about the ‘Partygate’ investigation
Britain’s Minister of State for Environment and International Development Zac Goldsmith, who is close to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has quit. Photo: AP