Britain’s Minister of State for Environment and International Development Zac Goldsmith, who is close to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has quit. Photo: AP
Bitter resignation of UK minister underlines divide in PM Rishi Sunak’s party

  • International environment minister Zac Goldsmith resigned, saying Britain had lost its global leadership role on climate issues
  • Rejected attempts to frame his resignation as a reaction to a request to apologise regarding comments about the ‘Partygate’ investigation

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:07am, 1 Jul, 2023

