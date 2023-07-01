Britain’s Prince Harry leaves the High Court in London, UK on June 7. Photo: AP
Prince Harry seeks US$406,000 in phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher
- Harry’s lawyer said there was ‘hard evidence’ Mirror Group Newspapers employed journalists who used unlawful means to learn about the prince and other celebrities
- Mirror Group Newspapers, which has paid more than US$127 million in other phone-hacking lawsuits over the years, denies any wrongdoing in Harry’s case
