An anti-riot police officer walks past a burning truck in Nantes, western France, on July 1. Photo: AFP
France riots: tourism sector faces cancellations as protests over police killing of teenager Nahel persist

  • Many hotels and restaurants have suffered cancellations since the death of the 17-year-old sparked days of violent unrest across the country
  • An industry body said Asian tourists, who are ‘very concerned about security, may not hesitate to postpone or cancel their trip’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:40pm, 1 Jul, 2023

