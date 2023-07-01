An anti-riot police officer walks past a burning truck in Nantes, western France, on July 1. Photo: AFP
France riots: tourism sector faces cancellations as protests over police killing of teenager Nahel persist
- Many hotels and restaurants have suffered cancellations since the death of the 17-year-old sparked days of violent unrest across the country
- An industry body said Asian tourists, who are ‘very concerned about security, may not hesitate to postpone or cancel their trip’
