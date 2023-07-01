Firefighters extinguish a car in Nantes, western France, on the fourth day of riots. Photo: AFP
France riots: nation rocked by violent clashes ahead of 17-year-old’s funeral, 45,000 police deployed
- The government deployed 45,000 police around the country and arrested more than 1,300 protesters as 2,500 fires were set and shops looted on the fourth night
- The funeral ceremony for Nahel, killed by police in the suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday, began on Saturday with a visitation, followed by a mosque ceremony
