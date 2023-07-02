The UK’s Independent Press Standards Organisation found that multiple “pejorative and prejudicial” references to Meghan Markle’s sex in the column by Jeremy Clarkson, breached its editors’ code. Photo: AP
‘Horrific, hurtful and cruel’ column about Meghan Markle was sexist, UK media watchdog decides
- The column by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson described how he hated the Duchess of Sussex ‘on a cellular level’ and claimed she controlled Prince Harry
- ‘The imagery employed by the columnist in this article was humiliating and degrading toward the duchess’, Independent Press Standards Organisation said
