Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , right, and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: Handout / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Spain highlights European support for Ukraine as Russian attacks leave more civilian casualties

  • Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Kyiv as a show of continuing support from Madrid and the EU for Ukraine’s fight to dislodge invading Russian forces
  • At a news conference with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, Sanchez announced Spain would deliver more weaponry to Ukraine including four Leopard tanks

Associated Press
Updated: 12:38am, 2 Jul, 2023

