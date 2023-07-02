Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , right, and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: Handout / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP
Spain highlights European support for Ukraine as Russian attacks leave more civilian casualties
- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Kyiv as a show of continuing support from Madrid and the EU for Ukraine’s fight to dislodge invading Russian forces
- At a news conference with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, Sanchez announced Spain would deliver more weaponry to Ukraine including four Leopard tanks
