Dutch King Willem-Alexander lays a wreath at the slavery monument after apologising for the royal house’s role in slavery, in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Saturday. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
Dutch king apologises for his country’s role in slavery on 150th anniversary of abolition
- In Amsterdam on Saturday, King Willem-Alexander said: ‘I ask forgiveness for the clear failure to act in the face of this crime against humanity’
- The king said he has commissioned a study into the exact role of the royal House of Orange-Nassau in slavery in the Netherlands
Dutch King Willem-Alexander lays a wreath at the slavery monument after apologising for the royal house’s role in slavery, in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Saturday. Photo: Pool Photo via AP