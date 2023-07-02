French President Emmanuel Macron has been forced to cancel a state visit to Germany over the riots. Photo: Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron has been forced to cancel a state visit to Germany over the riots. Photo: Reuters
France
World /  Europe

French riots an unwelcome, perilous crisis for Emmanuel Macron

  • The protests risk hurting the French president’s international standing at a time he wants to be seen as Europe’s No 1 power broker
  • Macron will be judged by his ability to ease tensions and will need to tread a fine line domestically, one analyst notes

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:20am, 2 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
French President Emmanuel Macron has been forced to cancel a state visit to Germany over the riots. Photo: Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron has been forced to cancel a state visit to Germany over the riots. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE