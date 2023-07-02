UK military personnel board an aircraft departing Kabul, Afghanistan, in August 2021. Photo: Ministry of Defence via AP
British soldiers feel guilt after Afghan withdrawal, researcher says
- Moral injury could stem from missions where members of the armed forces feel a ‘personal dilemma’ due to the commands they have been given, says Professor Walter Busuttil
- British soldiers tell documentary they feel ‘changed’ by their experiences in Afghanistan as they question Britain’s two-decade mission there
