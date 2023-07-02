Municipal police officers stand in front of the damaged home of the mayor of l’Hay-les-Roses Vincent Jeanbrun, in l’Hay-les-Roses, a suburb of Paris on Sunday. Rioters rammed a vehicle into the building injuring the mayor’s wife and one of his children overnight. Photo: AFP
Hundreds more arrested in fifth night of French rioting

  • The interior ministry said police had made 719 arrests overnight – a provisional tally – after around 1,300 the previous night
  • Despite an overall decline in tension across the country and overnight curfews in several towns, police still recorded a number of incidents

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:07pm, 2 Jul, 2023

