Amid rising tension, how much trade will China and the EU do? Photo: Shutterstock
EU ambassador to China regrets lack of trade progress with ‘partner, competitor, rival’
- Jorge Toledo told a forum in Beijing that he was ‘sorry to say’ that dialogue on economic issues and trade has not made substantial progress in recent years
- The European Commission recently unveiled a strategy to respond more decisively to economic security risks, with China in particular in its sights
