Amid rising tension, how much trade will China and the EU do? Photo: Shutterstock
Amid rising tension, how much trade will China and the EU do? Photo: Shutterstock
China-EU relations
World /  Europe

EU ambassador to China regrets lack of trade progress with ‘partner, competitor, rival’

  • Jorge Toledo told a forum in Beijing that he was ‘sorry to say’ that dialogue on economic issues and trade has not made substantial progress in recent years
  • The European Commission recently unveiled a strategy to respond more decisively to economic security risks, with China in particular in its sights

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:23pm, 2 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Amid rising tension, how much trade will China and the EU do? Photo: Shutterstock
Amid rising tension, how much trade will China and the EU do? Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE